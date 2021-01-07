Madurai

Man killed in drunken brawl

A quarrel under the influence of liquor led to the murder of a 40-year-old man, S. Meeran, in Kamarajapuram under Keeraithurai police station limits past Wednesday midnight.

Police said the deceased, who was working in a hardware shop, had consumed liquor with his friend K. Raju in his house. They started quarrelling and suddenly Raju broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Meeran on his neck. Leaving Meeran in a pool of blood, he fled the scene. Based on a complaint by Meeran’s sister, Sulthanammal, Keeraithurai police have booked a case.

