Special school children visit Vaigai dam

February 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THENI

A group of differently abled children, along with their parents, were taken on a trip to Vaigai dam and Pennicuick Memorial near Theni on Friday.

Differently-Abled Welfare and Tourism departments organised the trip for children studying in a special school in Theni. Along with their parents and some of their teachers, the children boarded a bus at the Collectorate. Before flagging off the bus, Collector R.V. Shajeevana and other officials interacted with the children and their parents.

The children, some with hearing impairment, were in an upbeat mood. Differently Abled Welfare officer Srinivasan and Tourism Officer Baskaran said they had ensured safety of the children during the tour, and food, snacks and beverages were served to them. It would be a different experience altogether for these children, they said.