BSNL to hold special camps

BSNL will hold special camps from December 20 to 23 at various places to enable its mobile phone users to link their Aadhaar cards with the mobile numbers using biometric machines at the BSNL telephone exchanges in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts

A statement said that BSNL mobile customers should produce their Aadhaar number.

On December 20, the camps would be held at East Masi Street, Othakadai, Kallimanthaiyam, Neikarapatti, Vedasandur, Periyakulam and Nilakottai.

On December 21, the camps would be held at North Chithirai Street, Samayanallur, Tiruppalai, Ambilikkai, Palani Tirunagar, Gujiliyamparai, Bodi and Batlagundu.

The camps would be held at Azhagappan Nagar, Koodal Nagar, Silaiman, Puliyamarathusettu, Chinnalapatti, Uthamapalayam and Pattiveranpatti on December 22.

The camps would be held at Villapuram, K. Pudur, Melur, Kanakkanpatti, Natham, Cumbum and Kodaikanal on December 23.