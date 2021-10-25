Virudhunagar

25 October 2021 22:29 IST

Special camps to dispose of patta-related issues will be held village-wise on Wednesdays and Fridays starting from October 27.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the exercise would be completed by December 31. The new initiative was based on the announcement made by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in the Assembly on August 31 in order to provide government services at the doorstep of the people.

“All patta-related issues of farmers and landowners would be taken up during the special camps,” the Collector said.

An officer in the rank of Deputy Collector had been appointed as the monitoring and disposal officer for each taluk. All revenue officials from Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and Village Administrative Officer would collect petitions from people in villages.

“Simple corrections such as spellings, names and relationships would be made then and there and disposed of immediately,” District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian said.

Besides, name transfer of patta would also be dealt with at the camps. The officials had been asked to also take up petitions for other issues like old-age pension, and addition and deletion in ration cards during the special camps, the DRO said.

The monitoring and disposal officer for Sivakasi is Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj.

The officers for other taluks are: Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kalyankumar (Aruppukottai); District Backward Classes Officer C. Sankaranarayanan (Virudhunagar); Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) A. Tiruvasagam (Kariyapatti); District Manager (TAHDCO) R. Jeevarekha (Tiruchuli); Sattur RDO R. Pushpa (Sattur and Vembakottai); District Supply Officer S. Paldurai (Rajapalayam); Assistant Commissioner (Excise) M. Sivakumar (Srivilliputtur); and Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) V. Krishnaveni (Watrap).