Special camps to be held for two days to link Aadhaar card with voter ID

February 02, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps will be held at polling booths across the district from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 4 and 5 to link Aadhaar card with voter identity cards. A release from the District Election Officer and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that people can submit filled-in Form 6-B to the booth officers at the camp for linking. Public can also link their Aadhaar cards with the electoral lists through www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app or Garuda mobile app developed exclusively for the purpose.

