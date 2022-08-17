Special camps to be held for farmers seeking to lift alluvial soil from waterbodies in Ramanathapuram

L Srikrishna RAMANATHAPURAM
August 17, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to ensure that farmers do not have any difficulty in getting permission for lifting alluvial soil from waterbodies maintained by Public Works and Rural Development Departments and panchayats, the district administration has proposed to organise special camps at block level from August 23.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said the camps would be held at the offices of Tahsildars in Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi on August 23, in Keelakarai and Mudukalathur on August 24, in R.S. Mangalam and Kadaladi on August 25 and in Tiruvadanai and Kamudi on August 26.

The farmers who wanted to lift soil from waterbodies could submit requests to the officers concerned, and after examining the modalities necessary orders would be issued. The camps would be attended by officials from the Public Works, Rural Development, Agriculture and Mines and Geology Departments, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal to hold decentralised camps for the benefit of the farmers of different regions comes after several representations made at the recent farmers’ grievance redress meeting to this effect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app