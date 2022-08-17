Special camps to be held for farmers seeking to lift alluvial soil from waterbodies in Ramanathapuram

In a bid to ensure that farmers do not have any difficulty in getting permission for lifting alluvial soil from waterbodies maintained by Public Works and Rural Development Departments and panchayats, the district administration has proposed to organise special camps at block level from August 23.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said the camps would be held at the offices of Tahsildars in Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi on August 23, in Keelakarai and Mudukalathur on August 24, in R.S. Mangalam and Kadaladi on August 25 and in Tiruvadanai and Kamudi on August 26.

The farmers who wanted to lift soil from waterbodies could submit requests to the officers concerned, and after examining the modalities necessary orders would be issued. The camps would be attended by officials from the Public Works, Rural Development, Agriculture and Mines and Geology Departments, the release added.

The proposal to hold decentralised camps for the benefit of the farmers of different regions comes after several representations made at the recent farmers’ grievance redress meeting to this effect.