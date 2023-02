Special camps being heldto administer vaccine for calves

February 02, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Special camps to administer vaccines for calves against brucellosis disease are being conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said in a release that calves aged between four and eight can be vaccinated at veterinary clinics. The camps would be held until February 28. ADVERTISEMENT

