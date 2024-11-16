 />
Special camps for voter registration witness less footfall than expected

Published - November 16, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A special camp for voter registration in progress in Madurai on Saturday.

A special camp for voter registration in progress in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

On the first day of special camp held in Madurai district to facilitate voters to add, delete and correct their details in the voters’ list, not much expected footfall was registered, said Booth Level Officers.  

As on Saturday, due to an unprecedented shower that slowed down people’s activities in the daytime, a very few turned up for the special camps set up at polling booths, including the Elango Corporation School near Government Rajaji Hospital.  

Though the same situation resonated with other special camps in the city, the BLOs believed that it would get better in the following day as on the first day mostly the forms would be distributed.  

Ramalingam, a BLO at Elango Corporation School, said that not many people who showed up at the camp could complete their work, as many failed to produce relevant documents.  

Since many were getting details corrected through the website – http://voters.eci.gov.in. people did not feel the need to spend time travelling and getting things done physically, he added.  

However, he said that they expected more people during the next three camps – November 17, 23 and 24, as many younger populations attained age 18 were waiting for their formal entry into voters list. 

He said that the applicants could fill up Form 6 to add new names to the list, including those who will turn 18 by January 1, 2025.  

“Form 7 can be used to request removal of names, while Form 8 is for correcting or updating voter details, including changes in the residential address within or across constituencies. Forms 6A and 8A are available for overseas voters and those transferring within the same constituency,” he added.  

Citizens wishing to register or correct their details could use the special camps being conducted in 1,165 polling booth stations in the district.

