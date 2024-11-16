ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps for revision of electoral rolls begin in Kanniyakumari district

Published - November 16, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

A special camp for revision of electoral roll at Government Middle School at Parakkai in Kanniyakumari district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special camps for revising electoral rolls commenced this Saturday across all six Assembly segments in Kanniyakumari district. The Election Commission of India had earlier announced on October 29, 2024, that special weekend camps for inclusion, deletion and corrections would be conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24.

Accordingly, camps were set up at 1,702 polling stations on Saturday. Various forms were available at the camps including Forms 6, 6b, 7 and 8 for purposes such as name inclusion, correction, deletion, linking Aadhaar number etc. Eligible voters who wish to add, delete or correct the names were advised to bring two passport size photos, original and photocopies of ID proof, address proof and age verification documents.

Anusha, a college student who came to enroll her name for the voters list said that she learned about the camp through social media and was excited to receive her voter ID card. Another student, Manasa who came to add her name to the list said, “I have to come again tomorrow, since I was unaware that I needed to bring an age verification certificate. If the details about the required documents were displayed at the camp, it would be really useful,” she added.

S. Vinoth, Election Tahsilar of Kanniyakumari district said that a total of 5,183 forms were received on the first day of the camp. Addressing the concern about displaying the list of required documents, he said that arrangements would be made to implement this from the next day of the camp.

