Special camps for enumeration of crop damage start in Virudhunagar district

18 January 2021 20:47 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has started three-day special camps for enumeration of rain-damaged crops across the district on Monday.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that the State Government had ordered the officials to expeditiously take up enumeration.

Officials from Department of Agriculture and village administrative officers were involved in the enumeration. In order to speed up the process without any room for complaints, special camps are being held at village level on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Affected farmers can meet the VAOs with copy of their patta, adangal, Aadhaar card, family card and copy of savings account passbook of patta-holder.

Meanwhile scores of farmers from Aruppukottai region thronged the district to give petitions seeking compensation for their damaged crops.

The farmers from Pandalgudi, Koppusithampatti, Velayuthapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Udayanathapuram carried the damged sorgam, cumbu and maize crops to the Collectorate.

They complained that the crops had started germination after getting submerged under rainwater for long. Even coriander, sunflower, blackgram crops were affected.

The farmers rued that their investment of around ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 40,000 a acre has gone waste.

Meanwhile, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest outside the Collectorate seeking compensation for the rain-destroyed crops, on Monday.

Communist Party of India leaders, P. Lingam, T. Ramasamy, Alagirisamy were among those who addressed the protesters.