Special camps for electoral rolls revision on Nov. 20, 21

Additional special camps for inclusion and deletion of names in/from electoral rolls will be held on November 20-21.

The Election Commission (EC) had instructed the States to hold special camps on November 13, 14, 27 and 28 as part of special summary revision of electoral rolls. It has now ordered holding of two more special camps on November 20-21, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said in a statement.

The voters’ list revision, with January 1, 2022 as qualifying date, is under way from November 1 in all seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district.

Residents can submit their applications seeking inclusion and deletion of names, and incorporating corrections and changes in address till November 30 at the polling station locations, taluk offices, divisional revenue offices, municipal offices and the Collectorate.

Action on the applications will be taken after due field enquiry and the final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2022.

Taking into consideration the impact of the north-east monsoon, additional special camps will be held at all polling station locations on Saturday and Sunday.

People can collect the required forms from the booth-level officers and submit the filled-in applications along with relevant documents. They can also apply through website www.nvsp.in for inclusion of names through Form 6.

The applicants should submit applications along with photographs, proof of age and address. Non-resident Indians should use Form 6A for inclusion of their names.

People can also use the mobile application ‘Voters Helpline’ for inclusion of names.

For clarifying any doubts, toll-free number 1950 can be contacted, according to the statement.