Special camps for disbursing compensation to those who have given land for government projects

April 07, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for organising special camps to ensure early and hassle-free disbursal of compensation to those who have given lands for the government’s development projects.

 In a statement, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan said lands from the public had been acquired for linking Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar Rivers, Chennai – Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project and widening of roads. Hence, the district administration will organise special camps from April 10 to April 13 in the taluk offices of Cheranmahadevi, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai, Radhapuram, Maanur and Tirunelveli between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on working days to receive land documents from the rightful owners of the lands acquired for the government projects.

 The land documents to be submitted for getting the compensation include patta of the land, encumbrance certificate, land registration document, parent documents, death and legal heir certificates, bank passbook copy and Aadhaar card copy etc. Those who need death certificate or legal heir certificate for receiving the compensation may approach the officials concerned.

 “The officials have been instructed to give these vital documents to the applicants at the earliest after completing the inquiry, if any, without delay,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Office concerned

 Palayamkottai taluk office: for lands acquired in Tharuvai, Thediyoor, Ponnaakudi, Puthukkulam, Mela Thediyoor, Sengulam, Munneerpallam, V.M. Chathram, Kulavanigarpuram, Parpakulam, Krishnapuram and Kuravarkulam.

 Tirunelveli taluk office: Thatchanallur, Kandigaiperi, Pudur, Thiruppanikarisalkulam, Abhishekapatti, Karuvanallur, Vettuvaankulam, Seethaparpanallur and Sirukkankurichi.

 Maanur taluk office: Maavadi, Maanur, Thevarkulam, Azhagiyapandiyapuram and Vannikonenthal.

 Nanguneri taluk office: Paruththipaadu, Thottakudi, Munanjipatti, Azhaneri, A. Sattankulam, Moolaikkaraipatti, Chinthamani, Ilangulam, Kaadankulam and Thirumalaapuram.

 Thisaiyanvilai taluk office: Vijayanarayanam I, II and III, Urumankulam, Ramakrishnapuram, Kasthurirengapuram, Thisaiyanvilai, Appuvilai and Kovankulam.

 Cheranmahadevi taluk office: South Veeravanallur Part I and II, Piraancheri, Gopalasamudram, Chokkalingapuram, Kozhumadai, South Kallidaikurichi, North Veeravanallur, Veetirunthaankulam, Puthukkudi, Mela Seval, Pattamadai and Kozhumadai.

 Ambasamudram taluk office: Vaagaikulam, Mela Ambasamudram, Vadakku Kallidaikurichi and Vellankuzhi.

 Radhapuram taluk office: Thiruvambalapuram, Vadakku Valliyoor Part I and II.

