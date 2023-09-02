ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps for differently-abled persons held in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi; welfare assistance disbursed

September 02, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. P. Karthikeyan visits the medical camp for differently-abled persons held in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

A special medical camp for the differently-abled was organised at Old Pettai near here on Saturday, in which District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan handed over welfare measures worth ₹28.15 lakh to 67 beneficiaries.

 Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Karthikeyan said three special camps for the differently-abled persons would be conducted in the district as part of the birth centenary of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and 67 beneficiaries had received benefits in the first camp. The remaining two camps would be conducted soon.

 “Those who had submitted petitions during the weekly grievances redressal meet and the mass contact programmes are being given the assistances during these special camps,” the Collector said.

 The welfare assistances given on Saturday included 27 retrofitted scooters, 30 mobile phones with special apps for the physically challenged and 10 wheelchairs. A team of doctors screened the participants and the national identity cards for the differently-abled were given to them on-the-spot following the screening.

 In Thoothukudi, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handed over ₹4.59 lakh-worth assistances including eight motorized sewing machines and mobile phones with special apps to 29 beneficiaries.

 District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the differently-abled persons could get their national identity card and the Aadhaar card during these special camps as officials from the government departments would be present there to issue the cards.

 “Moreover, the differently-abled persons can link their national identity cards with their Aadhaar cards in the special camps, which will be held shortly in Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti revenue divisions,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The medical camp for differently-abled persons being held in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

