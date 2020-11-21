Special campaign held

DINDIGUL

As part of including eligible names in the electoral rolls, a special campaign was launched in the district on Saturday.

The Election Commission of India had instructed to hold special camps (two days in November and two days in December).

On November 16, the draft electoral rolls were released in Tamil Nadu. The general elections would be held around May 2021. The draft electoral roll was kept for public scrutiny in all the designated polling stations.

Collector M Vijayalakshmi on Saturday visited Arul Jothi Vallalar Higher Secondary School in Adiyanoothu panchayat and inspected the petitions submitted by the public for inclusion in the voter list.

Interacting with some of the applicants, the Collector inquired with them about the identity cards they possessed and appealed to the public to ensure that their names figured in the voter list.

The district, which has seven Assembly Constituencies, has a total voter population of 18.16 lakh, including 8.86 lakh men and 9.29 lakh women from Dindigul, Natham, Vedasandur, Athur, Palani and others.

The Collector told reporters that the special camp would be open tomorrow (Sunday) also. Similarly in December, the camp would be held on 11 and 12, she added.

Sivaganga

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy visited Idayamelur panchayat in Sivaganga district on Saturday. He was briefed about the number of applications received by the revenue officials present at the camp.

The Collector said that the district should ensure that 100 % enrolment was done in the district. No eligible applicant should miss the opportunity. The ECI was keen that qualified voters should register their names in the electoral rolls and for this purpose, the administration had made elaborate arrangements, he added.

The district officials said that they had campaigned adequately for the people to make use of the special camps and enrol their names. Based on the registration in the respective forms (6,7,8 and 8 A), the officials would conduct enumeration and include their names. Similarly, for deletion and modification too, it would be carried out after proper verification.