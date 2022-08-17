Special campaign for MSMEs inaugurated in Madurai

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 17, 2022 20:38 IST

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) is conducting a special campaign for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) units from August 17 to September 2 in Madurai.

According to a press release, TIIC is providing loan assistance to MSME units under various special schemes for setting up new industries, expansion of existing establishments and diversification of production.

Apart from financial assistance, TIIC also helps in eliminating professional difficulties such as making clarifications on raw material procurement, GST related channels and marketing.

The special camp aims to provide detailed presentations on the special features of the various financial assistance of TIIC, grants from Central and State governments (capital subsidy, interest subsidy and other subsidies), new entrepreneurship and enterprise development programme such as the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) and Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP) scheme.

Further, a 25% investment subsidy up to ₹1.50 crore will be given at this campaign as well as 50% concession in the inspection fee will be given to public loan applications submitted during this camp period.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has urged entrepreneurs to make use of the opportunity to realise their business plans by availing business loans and subsidy services of the Union and State governments.

For more details, contact 0452-2533331, 87780-40572, 94443-96842.

