Special camp today to inoculate teaching and non-teaching staff

Steps will be taken to inoculate all teaching and non-teaching staff by organising a special camp on Saturday, said Collector J. U. Chandrakala.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Collectorate ahead of the reopening of the educational institutions in the district on September 1, the Collector wanted the officials to ensure that the standard protocol was in place in all the campuses.

The officials said that 264 schools, including 137 government, 40 aided and 78 private schools with 64,753 students would be functional and added that out of a total of 5,745 teachers, 3,764 had got the vaccine shots.

The rest of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be reached out through the schools concerned to get the vaccine shots at the camps held at different locations in the district on Saturday.

Inspection of institutions

The Collector visited some of the self-finance engineering and government arts and science colleges in the district on Friday accompanied by officials from various departments.

The college staff explained the measures taken in the campus after the government had ordered reopening of the institutions following decline in COVID-19 cases.

The staff gave an assurance that physical distancing in classrooms, proper ventilation and use of sanitisers and masks would be strictly adhered to. The Collector said that educating students on COVID-19 was essential and appealed to them to be vigilant.

A Health department official said that a thermal scanner would be used to test the body temperature of all those in all the institutions. Parents too have been asked to cooperate and report early in case of any ailment in their children, which would pave the way for prevention and early action.