Special camp to vaccinate differently abled held at Palayamkottai

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurates the special COVID-19 vaccination camp for differently abled persons in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

02 September 2021 19:02 IST

Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday inaugurated a special camp to vaccinate differently abled persons against COVID-19 as a ‘third wave’ was anticipated to strike the State between September and October.

Of the 12,156 differently abled persons in the age of 18 and above, who registered their names with the District Differently-abled Welfare Office, only 2,722 were vaccinated. Hence, the first special camp was organised for them here.

“The special camp will be held in all nine panchayat unions of the district on different dates for the benefit of the differently abled, who should make use of it to get themselves protected from COVID-19,” Mr. Vishnu said while inaugurating the special camp at Palayamkottai panchayat union office.

The special camp would be conducted in the unions in following dates: Maanur – September 3, Nanguneri – September 7, Kalakkad – September 8, Valliyoor – September 9, Radhapuram – September 14, Cheranmahadevi – September 15, Paappaakudi – September 16 and Ambasamudram – September 17.

District Differently abled Welfare Officer Brammanayagam was present.