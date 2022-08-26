Special camp to be held for voters to link their voter ID with Aadhaar card

“The camp would be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at all the polling booths across constituencies including Athoor, Dindigul, Natham, Nilakottai, Oddanchatram, Palani and Vedasandur,” a release said.

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
August 26, 2022 12:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational file image only.  | Photo Credit: The Hidu

ADVERTISEMENT

A special camp will be held on August 27 (Saturday) and September 4 to create awareness of linking Aadhaar card with voter identity card at all polling booths in Dindigul district.

“The camp would be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at all the polling booths across constituencies including Athoor, Dindigul, Natham, Nilakottai, Oddanchatram, Palani and Vedasandur,” stated a press release.

Editorial | Keep it simple: On Aadhaar-voter ID linking

Further, voters can link the two documents by providing details of their Aadhaar number with the voter ID through Form-6B. They can also voluntarily upload their Aadhaar number details through the website https://www.nvsp.in and through the Voter Helpline App.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Election Officer and Collector S. Visakan has requested all the voters to extend their cooperation and make use of the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app