Special camp to be held for voters to link their voter ID with Aadhaar card

The Hindu Bureau August 26, 2022 12:13 IST

Representational file image only. | Photo Credit: The Hidu

A special camp will be held on August 27 (Saturday) and September 4 to create awareness of linking Aadhaar card with voter identity card at all polling booths in Dindigul district. “The camp would be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at all the polling booths across constituencies including Athoor, Dindigul, Natham, Nilakottai, Oddanchatram, Palani and Vedasandur,” stated a press release. Editorial | Keep it simple: On Aadhaar-voter ID linking Further, voters can link the two documents by providing details of their Aadhaar number with the voter ID through Form-6B. They can also voluntarily upload their Aadhaar number details through the website https://www.nvsp.in and through the Voter Helpline App. District Election Officer and Collector S. Visakan has requested all the voters to extend their cooperation and make use of the camp.



