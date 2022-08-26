Madurai

Special camp to be held for voters to link their voter ID with Aadhaar card

Representational file image only. 

Representational file image only.  | Photo Credit: The Hidu

A special camp will be held on August 27 (Saturday) and September 4 to create awareness of linking Aadhaar card with voter identity card at all polling booths in Dindigul district.

“The camp would be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at all the polling booths across constituencies including Athoor, Dindigul, Natham, Nilakottai, Oddanchatram, Palani and Vedasandur,” stated a press release.

Editorial | Keep it simple: On Aadhaar-voter ID linking

Further, voters can link the two documents by providing details of their Aadhaar number with the voter ID through Form-6B. They can also voluntarily upload their Aadhaar number details through the website https://www.nvsp.in and through the Voter Helpline App.

District Election Officer and Collector S. Visakan has requested all the voters to extend their cooperation and make use of the camp.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Madurai
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 12:14:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/special-camp-to-be-held-for-voters-to-link-their-voter-id-with-aadhaar-card/article65813336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY