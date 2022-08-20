Special camp for linking Aadhaar with voter ID card will be held in Madurai district on Sunday

It will be held at all polling booths in the district

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 20, 2022 16:36 IST

A special camp will be held on Sunday (August 21) to create awareness on linking Aadhaar card with voter identity card at all designated polling booths in Madurai district, stated a press release.

The camp would be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public would also be provided with Form-6B for the purpose at their respective polling booths.

Presiding officers of polling booths and election officials would be present at the venue, the release added.

Further, voters could also link their Aadhaar card with voter ID on www.nvsp.in and www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app or Garuda mobile app developed exclusively for the purpose.

District Election Officer and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has appealed to the voters to make use of the camp.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
