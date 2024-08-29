ADVERTISEMENT

Special camp for drinking water, UGD connections held

Published - August 29, 2024 09:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy receiving applications for new drinking water and underground drainage connections at Postal and Telegraph Colony in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

A special camp for giving drinking water and underground drainage (UGD) connections to the houses in extension areas of Thoothukudi Corporation was held at Postal and Telegraph Colony near Third Mile on Thursday.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy, who chaired the meeting and received applications from the residents, assured them that the connections would be given to them within 24 hours after scrutiny. Deputy Commissioner (West Zone) of Thoothukudi Corporation Jayaraman, Assistant Commissioner Mahendran, councillors Kanagaraj, Esakkiraja and Kannan were present.

