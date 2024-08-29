GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special camp for drinking water, UGD connections held

Published - August 29, 2024 09:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy receiving applications for new drinking water and underground drainage connections at Postal and Telegraph Colony in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy receiving applications for new drinking water and underground drainage connections at Postal and Telegraph Colony in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

A special camp for giving drinking water and underground drainage (UGD) connections to the houses in extension areas of Thoothukudi Corporation was held at Postal and Telegraph Colony near Third Mile on Thursday.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy, who chaired the meeting and received applications from the residents, assured them that the connections would be given to them within 24 hours after scrutiny. Deputy Commissioner (West Zone) of Thoothukudi Corporation Jayaraman, Assistant Commissioner Mahendran, councillors Kanagaraj, Esakkiraja and Kannan were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.