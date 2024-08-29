Special camp for drinking water, UGD connections held

A special camp for giving drinking water and underground drainage (UGD) connections to the houses in extension areas of Thoothukudi Corporation was held at Postal and Telegraph Colony near Third Mile on Thursday.

Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy, who chaired the meeting and received applications from the residents, assured them that the connections would be given to them within 24 hours after scrutiny. Deputy Commissioner (West Zone) of Thoothukudi Corporation Jayaraman, Assistant Commissioner Mahendran, councillors Kanagaraj, Esakkiraja and Kannan were present.