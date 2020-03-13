Madurai

Special camp for differently abled postponed

MADURAI

The district administration announced that a special camp for differently abled persons to receive aids under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme, initially scheduled to be held on March 15, will be postponed by a month.

In a press statement, Collector T. G. Vinay said that as a preventive measure to ensure that crowds do not gather in wake of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu Health department had issued orders to stop activities that involve public meeting.

The district administration will keep differently abled members posted on the conduct of the event, the Collector said.

