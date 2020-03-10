Special camp for differently abled members

MADURAI

Collector T. G. Vinay said that a special camp for differently abled persons to receive aids under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme will be held from March 15 to March 25 in different parts of the district.

The Collector said that members from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India's (ALIMCO) southern division will be taking note of various aids, including walking sticks, wheelchairs, spectacles and hearing aids and then have them manufactured to the recipients. Although the event was to be held on February 18 and then on March 12, the district administration said that the differently abled will be free to make their way and seek help starting March 15.

“We have also made it an integrated camp. Older people with disabilities can apply for pension, those looking to start businesses can look for loans. They can also get their overall health check up done here,” he said.

Member of Parliament from Madurai Su. Venkatesan who petitioned the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment regarding the conduct of the event, said that the event will be held in 11 places. The ‘mela’ for assistive instruments will largely benefit those from low-socio economic backgrounds who have not had the ability to purchase new instruments with better technology.

The mela will be held at Thiagarajar College, Teppakulam, on March 15; Corporation Marriage hall, Pamban road on March 16; Fatima College on March 17; Loyola Technical Institute on March 18; M. S. S. Wakf Board College on March 19; CSI Arts and Science College, Karpagam Nagar on March 20; Madura College, Tirupparankundram road on March 21; Mata Amritanandamayi Mahal on March 22; Yadava Men’s college on March 23; Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on March 24 and Government Arts College, Melur on March 25.