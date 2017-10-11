The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Division-IV) Limited would operate special buses to various places from Dindigul, Palani and Theni bus stands for Deepavali from October 13 to 17 and between October 18 and 22, according to TNSTC Managing Director C.V. Ilangovan.
In a press release here on Wednesday, he said that elaborate arrangements had been made at these bus stands for the operation of buses. Buses would be operated round the clock to Madurai, Tiruchi, Erode, Salem, Chennai, Tiruppur and Coimbatore and other parts of the State from Dindigul, Palani and Theni bus stands. Supervisors would be deployed at these bus stands to guide passengers for their comfortable journey, he added.
