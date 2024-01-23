ADVERTISEMENT

Special buses to Palani for Thaipoosam festival

January 23, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation- Dindigul region would operate 350 special buses between Palani and various destinations across the State in view of Thaipoosam festival at Dhandayupaniswamy Temple in Palani.

A statement said that the special buses would be operated from and to Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchi, Karaikudi, Natham, Pudukottai, Theni, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur till January 24.

Besides, additional buses would be operated to specific destinations based on need.

Guides and ticket-checking Inspectors would be posted at these bus stands to guide devotees on the availability of bus services.

Advance reservation of seats can be done through www.tnstc.in and mobile app, the statement said.

