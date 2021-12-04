Madurai

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has commenced the operation of special buses from Madurai to Pampa for Ayyappa devotees during the Sabarimala Mandala puja and Makarajyothi season. The ticket is priced at ₹ 510.

The SETC special buses would operate till January 16, 2022. The bus will depart from Madurai at 8 p.m. and reach Pampa by 6 a.m. Similarly the bus from Pampa will depart at 8 p.m. and reach Madurai by 6 a.m.

Throughout Tamil Nadu, 64 bus services are being operated to Pampa from different cities. Tickets can be booked online or bought through the ticket counters at the MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani here.

For online booking, people can visit: www.tnstc.in, www.busindia.com, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.paytm.com, www.redbus.com or the TNSTC official application. The devotees can also contact: Assistant Manager (Operations) of Madurai Bus Stand A. Sivaram at 9445017791.

Mr. Sivaram said that they were receiving a good number of online bookings and also people were approaching the ticket counters. He said that COVID-19 protocol was being followed strictly. It was mandatory to wear face masks. Sanitisers would be made available in the bus, he said.

Depending upon the demand, arrangements would be made to operate additional buses, he added.