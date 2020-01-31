Madurai

Special buses for Thaipoosam

PALANI

As the number of pilgrims going to the Palani hill town in the run up to the Thaipoosam festival, falling on February 8, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) Ltd has launched a special fleet of 350 buses between Palani and various other cities, including Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Karaikudi, Natham, Pudukottai, Theni, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore and Tirupur, from February 5 to 9. Extra number of buses will operated based on the need and the number of pilgrims.

“The TNSTC has also deployed help desks and guides to help pilgrims in all of the bus stands in the above mentioned towns,” said Managing Director, M.A. Murugesan.

