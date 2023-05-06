ADVERTISEMENT

Special buses for Gowmariamman Temple festival

May 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the festival of Sri Gowmariamman Temple at Veerapandi in Theni district, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will be operating special buses from May 9 to 16.

According to a press release, the TNSTC will operate around 100 special buses round the clock to Veerapandi from Dindigul, Periyakulam, Theni, Cumbum, Bodi, Gudalur, Andipatti, Usilampatti, Chinnamanur, Thevaram and Uthamapayalam.

Special officers would be posted at important bus stops to help devotees and commuters, the release added.

