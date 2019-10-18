Special buses for Deepavali

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced operation of special buses to various places on the occasion of ensuing Deepavali festival.

A release from Karaikudi division said that TNSTSC Kumbakonam Limited would operate special buses ahead of the Deepavali on October 24, 25 and 26 and after Deepavali on Oct. 27, 28 and 29.

The special buses would be operated from Chennai to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Peravoorani, Mannarkudi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Velankanni, Mayiladurai, Thiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam. Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Karur, Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Ramanathapuram on October 24, 25 and 26, the release said. Temporary bus stands have been established for the convenience of passengers, it said. Special buses would also be operated to all important towns and cities after Deepavali on October 27, 28 and 29, the release added.