Special buses come to the rescue of passengers

January 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

State Express Transport Corporation, which used to operate 74 buses every day to various far-off destinations from Tirunelveli, operated 90 buses on Tuesday to clear extra rush following the ‘Pongal’ holidays.

Since thousands of people had returned to their native places in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts for celebrating ‘Pongal,’ the SETC operated special bus services for the benefit of passengers who could not get tickets in regular train and bus services. Special arrangements were made in the crowded Venthankulam new bus stand to ensure hassle-free operation of the buses. Interestingly, all the buses operated by the SETC to far-off destinations were packed to capacity.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated 25 buses from Tirunelveli to Chennai and similar number of buses from Nagercoil to the State capital. Since Coimbatore is the second major city to house thousands of people from the southern districts, 30 special buses were operated on Tuesday and similar number of buses was operated to Tirupur also.

In addition to the regular services, 50 special buses were operated to Madurai from Tirunelveli since Tuesday morning.

“Those who are unable to get tickets even in the special buses being operated to far-off places such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Vellore, Tirupati etc., can proceed with their onward journey after reaching Madurai,” said a TNSTC official.