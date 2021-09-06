06 September 2021 21:10 IST

Madurai

In an attempt to help more students in the district avail educational loans without any complexities, special awareness sessions on educational loans were conducted in the past two weeks, for about 10,000 students who had completed 12th standard this year.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan presided over a meeting that aimed to provide educational loans for students in the districts to the tune of ₹ 500 crore in the current year, with officials from the education department and banks, at the Collectorate, on Monday.

This is the third round of meeting in the district’s intensive drive to facilitate more students to obtain educational loans. As a result of earlier meetings, one teacher has been appointed in each of the 357 high schools and higher secondary schools in the district, as a nodal officer in their respective schools, to help students learn about the loan procedures. In the past two weeks, these teachers have educated about 10,000 students who have finished 12th this year, on the loan procedures.

While interacting with the media after the meeting, MP Su. Venkatesan said, “About 38,000 students in the district have finished class twelve this year. Around 20,000 of them might pursue higher education. If we assume that around 10,000 of them would opt for technical education that requires more educational loans, we have successfully reached a good portion of aspirants who might seek for loans this year. We will continue to reach out to more students.” Colleges and banks in the district have been asked to put up awareness banners in the college premises on how to acquire educational loans, he added.

Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said, “So far, loans to the tune of ₹ 50 crore have been provided to 630 students. A help desk to facilitate educational loans, with a specific contact number, will be established at the Collectorate this week.”

Officials who took part in the meeting have also been instructed to work in co-ordination, to help deserving students get loans. It was also informed that a review of the number of applications received in different banks and the number of loans sanctioned by each of them will take place regularly.