Speaker visits manufacturing units at Nanguneri AMRL Hitech City

April 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu, who submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in August last to revive Nanguneri Special Economic Zone, visited the premises, now called AMRL Hitech City, on Tuesday and interacted with officials of eight manufacturing units functioning there.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Appavu said the proposal to start the SEZ was conceived by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2000 to create over one lakh jobs here, and a US-based promoter, INFAC India LLC, was handpicked for creating infrastructure like road, water, power, telecommunication, sewage treatment plant, etc., on 2,538 acres of land.

Following an agreement reached between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and INFAC India LLC, a special purpose vehicle, ATMAC, for creating the SEZ was floated. The State gave permission for TIDCO to transfer 2,100 acres of land to ATMAC.

When INFAC India LLC failed to achieve financial closure for creating infrastructure, it gave 68% of its shares to Hyderabad-based AMR Constructions and a new SPV, AMRL International Tech City, was floated.

However, the new SPV too could not the achieve financial closure and it approached Kolkata-based Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited in 2012 for getting ₹105 as loan for creating infrastructure within the SEZ and obtained another ₹155 crore in 2014 by mortgaging the land.

“As per the Ministry of Commerce’s report published in 2016, AMRL obtained ₹595 crore and in total, around ₹855 crore had been drawn as loan. However, not even 1% of the infrastructure has been created. There is also no documentary evidence to show that AMRL obtained permission from TIDCO, the co-investor, for obtaining loan by mortgaging the land,” Mr. Appavu said.

Meanwhile in 2015, Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited took control of AMRL by acquiring its shares.

The Speaker said the SEZ land could be mortgaged only for achieving financial closure for creating infrastructure, and if not, the government would take back the land. Moreover, the shares of the promoters could not be transferred to anyone without TIDCO’s consent.

Against this norm, the SEZ land had been mortgaged and ₹855 crore loan obtained. The project was shelved between 2001 and 2006 following change of government. Steps were taken in 2006 after Karunanidhi returned to power and 15 firms started production from the premises.

“Only eight units are functioning now with around 500 workers even as there is no water, proper road, power for streetlights, sewage treatment plant, etc., after the promoter almost abandoned the campus four months ago. I have planned to meet the CM and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu pressing for the takeover of the campus by the government,” Mr. Appavu said.