Speaker seeks paddy crop loss compensation

Updated - May 27, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 06:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inspected damaged paddy crop at Puthukkulam recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to given compensation to the paddy growers who have suffered crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains.

In a petition sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Appavu has said the pre-monsoon showers that lashed the southern parts of Tirunelveli district over the past one week have badly hit the paddy cultivated on over 200 acres in Periya Puthukkulam and Punjai Kuttikulam in Panagudi area under his Radhapuram constituency.

Even as the paddy, which was cultivated belatedly in March last, was ready for harvesting, the unseasonal rain submerged the crop to cause extensive loss to the farmers.

Similarly, the farmers of Kumbikulam, Perungudi and Kottaikarungulam have also suffered crop loss.

 “Since the farmers have spent over ₹ 25,000 per acre, the loss suffered by them due to this rain is enormous. After the rainwater submerged the crop, the paddy has started sprouting. Hence, neither the paddy nor the straw can be used. Considering the pathetic situation of the farmers, the government should bail them out by giving due compensation,” Mr. Appavu said.

