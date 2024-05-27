GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Speaker seeks paddy crop loss compensation

Updated - May 27, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 06:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inspected damaged paddy crop at Puthukkulam recently.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inspected damaged paddy crop at Puthukkulam recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to given compensation to the paddy growers who have suffered crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains.

In a petition sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Appavu has said the pre-monsoon showers that lashed the southern parts of Tirunelveli district over the past one week have badly hit the paddy cultivated on over 200 acres in Periya Puthukkulam and Punjai Kuttikulam in Panagudi area under his Radhapuram constituency.

Even as the paddy, which was cultivated belatedly in March last, was ready for harvesting, the unseasonal rain submerged the crop to cause extensive loss to the farmers.

Similarly, the farmers of Kumbikulam, Perungudi and Kottaikarungulam have also suffered crop loss.

 “Since the farmers have spent over ₹ 25,000 per acre, the loss suffered by them due to this rain is enormous. After the rainwater submerged the crop, the paddy has started sprouting. Hence, neither the paddy nor the straw can be used. Considering the pathetic situation of the farmers, the government should bail them out by giving due compensation,” Mr. Appavu said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.