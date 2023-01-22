Speaker seeks CSR funds from KKNPP, IPRC for drinking water projects

January 22, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has sought Corporate Social Responsibility funds from Indian Space Research Organization’s Propulsion Research Centre (IPRC), Mahendragiri, and Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), both situated in his Radhapuram constituency, for executing two drinking water projects.

In a letter to IPRC, Mr. Appavu said the vast stretches of land acquired from the locals at “throw away price” for establishing IPRC at Mahendragiri along the foothills of the Western Ghats led to “blocking and non-maintenance” of streams flowing from the hill, which were once quenching the thirst of the people living in Kavalkinaru and Vadakkankulam village panchayats, both close to Mahendragiri.

Consequently, all hamlets under these two village panchayats were running from pillar to post for getting drinking water.

Hence, a proposal to supply drinking water to these two panchayats from 4 open wells to be dug near Kuththarapaanjaan waterfalls close to the IPRC complex by laying pipes for about 20 km had been drawn. The cost of the project, to be executed by TWAD Board, had been estimated at ₹ 18.50 crore, which should be released by the IPRC from its CSR funds or other special funds for the benefit of the two village panchayats near IPRC complex, Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker has sent another letter to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, proponent of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), also in Radhapuram constituency.

He said in the letter that drinking water scarcity in Koodankulam village panchayat had become a major issue after ongoing KKNPP attracted several thousands of workers from various parts of the country.

Hence, the KKNPP, in a bid to address this issue, should fund the ₹ 14.50-crore project drawn for pumping 9.15 lakh litres of water a day to the Koodankulam village panchayat from Anaikkarai on Nambiyar riverbed by laying pipes for 24.50 km.

“I feel that it is the responsibility of both IPRC and the KKNPP to address the drinking water woes in three village panchayats, which have been indirectly caused by these two entities. Hence, I’ve sought CSR funds for executing two drinking water projects,” Mr. Appavu said.