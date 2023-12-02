Speaker says he got threat calls from ‘middlemen’ of Central agencies

December 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the CBI, are targeting leaders and businessmen of non-BJP-ruled States to extort money from them, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has charged.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a job fair here on Saturday, Mr. Appavu said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths, in trapping a tainted ED official while taking a bribe of ₹20 lakh, had done an excellent job. Central agencies such as the IT Department, CBI and the ED, which had clearly understood the Union Government’s approach towards the non-BJP governments and its leaders, were coercing them through their middlemen to extort huge sums of money.

“Even I was threatened by a few who projected themselves as the middlemen of these agencies over the past three months that the Union Government had decided to make my life miserable through raids. They even asked me to change my mobile number and leave the State at least for a while. I did not listen to them. When the harassment continued, I told them in clear terms that my hands are clean. Extortion of money from those who succumb to these pressures continues across the country.” Mr. Appavu said.

The ED, instead of extorting money from their targets, should probe the loss of ₹813 crore suffered by Tangedco due to the poor quality Indonesian coal imported and supplied by Adani. While the stipulated calorific value should be 6,000 Kcal/kg, the coal imported and supplied by Adani had only 3,500 Kcal/kg, he said.

“Even after the certificate issued by Indonesia says clearly that the calorific value of the coal was only 3,500 Kcal/kg, it has been supplied to Tangedco to cause ₹813-crore loss as per the audit report for 2017-2018,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker charged that Tangedco had been forced to buy 756 MW solar power from Adani at the inflated price of ₹7.01 per unit during the previous regime even as one of the members of Tangedco top brass opposed it, saying the market price was only ₹5.45. “It should have been probed by the ED. But it will never happen as the supplier in both the cases is Adani,” Mr. Appavu said, adding the ED could probe the huge sum of money spent every month for State BJP president by his friends.

On the recent observation of the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for delaying his assent to the Bills passed by the Assembly, he said Section 91 of the Draft Constitution said the duration the Governor could hold the Bill was six weeks, which was later altered by B.R. Ambedkar to ‘as soon as possible’ in the Constitution.

“However, our Governor adopts the strategy of ‘as long as’ as ‘as delayed as’ and ‘as slow as’ possible. He should follow what the Constitution says. While the Constitution speaks for secular India, this Governor says “India is a religious country” wherever he goes,” Mr. Appavu said.

While rejecting the Opposition’s charge on increased drug abuse in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Appavu said the stringent action being taken by the State had crushed this heinous industry. Most of these narcotic substances and the banned tobacco products were being supplied to mostly from the BJP-ruled States.

“If these States cooperate with others, this trade can be weeded out. Even though online gambling is as harmful as narcotic substance, the Governor, instead of giving his assent to the Bill banning online gaming, is meeting those who run this business,” he added.