Speaker, Minister flag off new buses

Published - July 20, 2024 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Transport S.S. Sivashankar flagged off 26 new buses here on Saturday.

 Mr. Sivashankar said 111 new buses and 249 renovated buses had been added to the fleet in Tirunelveli division comprising Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakuamri districts between May 2021 and June 2024. During the current fiscal, the Tirunelveli division will get 302 new buses.

 He said that steps were being taken for the early disbursal of retirement benefits to the transport workers.

 Earlier, Mr. Sivashankar flagged off 23 new buses at Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district in the presence of Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, District Collector P.N. Sridhar, MP Vijay Vasanth and MLAs J.G. Prince and Tharahai Cathburt.

 Mr. Sivashankar said the State Government had planned to procure 7,200 new buses even as 1,000 new buses had been added to the fleet before the Parliamentary election and 300 new buses were added during this week. Moreover, recruitment of drivers and the conductors had also started.

 The Minister also said ₹ 2,800 crore had been paid to the transport corporation for the women’s free bus rides.

