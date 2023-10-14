ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker lays foundation for new houses for conservancy workers in Tirunelveli

October 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu speaks at the foundation laying function at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Saturday laid the foundation for construction of 408 dwelling units at an estimated cost of ₹53.19 crore for conservancy workers at Ambedkar Nagar in Tirunelveli.

Since the existing 366 houses were in a bad shape, engineers visited the premises and proposed demolition of the buildings. Under the new arrangement, the beneficiaries shall contribute ₹1 lakh each and the government ₹13 lakh to build houses with 400 square feet of carpet area.

After the fund was allocated and the government issued the order, the Speaker laid the foundation, marking the commencement of the civil works.

He presented allotment certificates to the beneficiaries in the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP Gnanathiraviam, MLA Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and other officials from the housing board.

The Speaker said that in the DMK regime, the government reached out to the masses and depending on their needs, they were fulfilled. Be it health, education or welfare, the government and officials were delivering them to the people.

He also said free bus scheme and Illam Thedi Maruthuvam had been welcomed by many critics. The State government’s model was being followed by many States.

