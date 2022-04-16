Speaker hands over orders for constructing houses with ₹2.10 lakh grant

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu hands over a house construction order to a beneficiary at a function held at Thisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 16, 2022 17:43 IST

Speaker M. Appavu handed over the orders for construction of houses under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission to 1,090 beneficiaries on Saturday.

Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission, the beneficiaries will have to give ₹1.05 lakh each as their contribution, while Tamil Nadu government will give ₹2.10 lakh for each dwelling, which costs ₹3.15 lakh, Mr. Appavu said after handing over the orders to the beneficiaries in simple functions held at Thisaiyanvilai, Valliyoor and Panagudi on Saturday.

Mr. Appavu handed over the ‘house construction order’ to 1,090 beneficiaries - 237 beneficiaries of Thisaiyanvilai, 284 families from Valliyoor and 569 beneficiaries of Panagudi – on the occasion.

“The beneficiaries, who have been selected after proper scrutiny of their applications and field visits, need not give any money to anyone including the officials or those who are posing as touts for constructing their house as all arrangements have been put in place for properly releasing the assistance at every stage,” Mr. Appavu said.

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Tirunelveli District Panchayat Chairman V.S.R. Jegadeesh were present.