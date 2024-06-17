Speaker gets second major drinking water scheme for Radhapuram constituency

After getting nod for a huge drinking water project, now being executed on an outlay of ₹ 608.96 crore for benefiting the people in Radhapuram Assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has got sanction for one more drinking water scheme, which is being implemented at the cost of ₹ 423.13 crore for benefitting Nanguneri and Radhapuram segments.

Since Radhapuram Assembly constituency does not have a credible drinking water supply project, the entire constituency’s drinking water need still lies on the water being released from Petchipaarai dam in Radhapuram channel, which fills up 52 irrigation tanks in this dry region. Even though Petchipaarai dam has sufficient storage and the surplus water is being wasted into the sea, release of water in the Radhapuram channel can be realised only after SOS is sent to the Chief Minister, owing to ‘local politics’.

When this segment received a rehabilitation package in 2006 after tsunami struck the coastline in December 2004, a scheme was implemented to bring drinking water from the infiltration wells sunk in the Tamirabharani at Ponnankurichi near Srivaikundam, 52 km away from the beneficiary hamlets. However, the inferior quality pipes used by the contractor triggered bursts in the pipes when the water is supplied with pressure and the contractor was blacklisted by the then Collector Jayaraman after he personally inspected the quality of pipes along with Mr. Appavu.

Another problem arose from the residents of a hamlet near Srivaikundam, who broke the pipes carrying drinking water to the coastal hamlets of Radhapuram segment for drawing water illegally.

Hence, Mr. Appavu’s sustained persuasion resulted in the sanctioning of the ₹ 608.96 crore drinking water project, for which Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone in May last year and the work is on to provide drinking water to over 1 lakh population in 360 hamlets - 181 villages in Valliyoor union and 179 hamlets in Radhapuram union.

Now, the government has sanctioned a ₹ 423.13 crore drinking water project for the benefit of a municipality and 4 town panchayats in Nanguneri Assembly segment and 3 town panchayats in Radhapuram Assembly constituency.

Following a plea from Mr. Appavu seeking execution of a credible drinking water scheme to address drinking water crisis in Kalakkad municipality and Nanguneri, Ervadi, Moolaikkaraipatti and Thirukkurungudi town panchayats, all falling under Nanguneri Assembly constituency, and Valliyoor, Thisaiyanvilai and Panagudi town panchayats in his Radhapuram Assembly segment, a combined drinking water scheme was sanctioned in 2021 on an outlay of ₹ 423.13 crore.

When the scheme was designed, it was estimated that the lone municipality and 7 town panchayats would have population of 2,44,760 in 2052, requiring 31.67 million litres per day. Upon commissioning, every resident of these urban local bodies would get 135 litres of water every day.

Subsequently, work on the execution of this drinking water project is under way from March 25 last. An infiltration well with 8 meter diameter is being dug in the Tamirabharani River near Cheranmahadevi, which would supply water to the purification station coming up at 9.11 km distance at Kanganaankulam near Cheranmahadevi. After purification, 31.67 MLD water will be pumped to 8 ground-level sumps to be built in the Kalakkad municipality and the town panchayats. The sumps will supply purified water to the 38 existing overhead tanks in the municipality and the town panchayats and 24 new overhead tanks to be built in the urban local bodies as part of this scheme.

“We’ve planned to lay distribution drinking water pipes for about 521.68 km to give drinking water to 49,417 beneficiaries at their doorsteps,” said Mr. Appavu while handing over the orders for getting the drinking water connections to the residents in a simple function organised at Panagudi on Sunday.