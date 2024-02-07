Speaker disburses ₹3.28 crore assistance to Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme beneficiaries

February 07, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday handed over welfare assistance to the tune of ₹3.28 crore to 1,010 Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme beneficiaries at a function held at Thisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said the scheme that was launched to ensure transparency in the functioning of 13 government departments and speedy disposal of petitions from the aggrieved public had benefited the petitioners a lot. In Tirunelveli district, 8,261 petitions were submitted at 44 Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme camps conducted between January 5 and 23.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned ₹1,028 crore for drinking water schemes alone for Radhapuram Assembly constituency as the segment witnessed acute drinking water crisis during last summer. Since the work on executing the drinking water scheme was going on as planned, every house in the constituency would get drinking water connection within a year.

The ongoing Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar river linking scheme would be dedicated soon by the Chief Minister as the surplus water of the Tamirabharani had reached the sandy areas of Sattankulam through the 73-km-long flood carrier channel after all beneficiary irrigation tanks were filled up with the floodwater.

Mr. Appavu also said the State Government had sanctioned Munsif court and the Judicial Magistrate Court for Thisaiyanvilai with sufficient staff and other infrastructure.

In the camp held at Thisaiyanvilai on Wednesday, ₹2.56 crore-worth free house sites were given to 398 beneficiaries and free gold worth ₹65.25 lakh to 158 persons for mangalyam, while others received sewing machines and wheelchairs. A total of 440 applicants were given various certificates given by the revenue department.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, CheranmahaeviArpit Ja, in and chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat council V.S.R. Jegadish were present.