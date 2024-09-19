GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speaker criticises Sri Lanka for tonsure of five Tamil Nadu fishermen

Published - September 19, 2024 06:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tonsuring the head of five detained Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka is similar to shaving the heads of leaders and the people, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

Participating in the grievance redressal meet held in his Radhapuram constituency’s Kottaikarungulam village on Thursday, he said the island nation had insulted the self-respect of the State and the Indian government.

“When Sri Lanka shows absolute contempt for Indian Government by detaining the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen and shaving their heads, the mighty Centre is a mute spectator to these agonising developments. Besides slapping hefty fines up to ₹3 crore, Sri Lanka is shaving the heads of detained fishermen. It only shows that the Union Government has become unprecedentedly weak,” Mr. Appavu said.

On the Union Cabinet’s nod for conducting simultaneous election for all elected bodies, he said the Centre’s decision could be implemented only after the State Assemblies had given their consent.

The Centre, by adopting the colonial regime’s ideals after 2017, had snatched away the rights and powers of State Governments. After the Goods and Services Tax was introduced, the State Governments lost their tax collection powers and a colonial rule-like situation was prevailing in the country after 2018, with the States waiting indefinitely for receiving their shares from the Centre, he added.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.