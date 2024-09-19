Speaker criticises Sri Lanka for tonsure of five Tamil Nadu fishermen

Tonsuring the head of five detained Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka is similar to shaving the heads of leaders and the people, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

Participating in the grievance redressal meet held in his Radhapuram constituency’s Kottaikarungulam village on Thursday, he said the island nation had insulted the self-respect of the State and the Indian government.

“When Sri Lanka shows absolute contempt for Indian Government by detaining the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen and shaving their heads, the mighty Centre is a mute spectator to these agonising developments. Besides slapping hefty fines up to ₹3 crore, Sri Lanka is shaving the heads of detained fishermen. It only shows that the Union Government has become unprecedentedly weak,” Mr. Appavu said.

On the Union Cabinet’s nod for conducting simultaneous election for all elected bodies, he said the Centre’s decision could be implemented only after the State Assemblies had given their consent.

The Centre, by adopting the colonial regime’s ideals after 2017, had snatched away the rights and powers of State Governments. After the Goods and Services Tax was introduced, the State Governments lost their tax collection powers and a colonial rule-like situation was prevailing in the country after 2018, with the States waiting indefinitely for receiving their shares from the Centre, he added.