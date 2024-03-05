Speaker criticises Governor for his remarks that Ayya Vaikundar was a ‘sanatani’

March 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Taking a strong exception to Governor R.N. Ravi’s observation that Ayya Vaikundar was a “sanatani”, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said that Ayya Vaikundar fought for institutionalising an egalitarian society as he firmly believed that all are equal.

Speaking to reporters at Vijayapathi near Koodankulam in the district on Tuesday after participating in a mass contact programme, Mr. Appavu said Ayya Vaikundar was born in 1833 when members of the downtrodden castes could not even enter the streets where the Hindu temples were located. While men from these castes were prohibited from wearing ‘thalaipaagai’ (turban) as it was treated as a symbol of authority, the ‘lower caste’ women were not allowed to wear upper garment.

Hence, Ayya Vaikundar, who preached that every human being was equal in a bid to create egalitarian society during Travancore dynasty, had to face serious consequences from those who practised sanatna dharma. Despite threats, Ayya Vaikundar won his battle against sanatana dharma and instituted his principle of egalitarian society among the oppressed communities, who were later accepted even by the oppressors, thanks to his revolutionary thinking.

“Hence, no one will accept Mr. Ravi’s observation that Ayya Vaikundar was a sanatani,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker criticised the Governor for his observations on Bishop Robert Caldwell and his literary works. “After completing his studies in London, Bishop Caldwell came to India and learnt 18 languages, including Tamil. Even as the world believed that Tamil and other Dravidian languages originated from Sanskrit, Bishop Caldwell disproved it categorically owing to his mastery over these languages. He proved that Tamil was a first classical and independent language, from which various other languages were born,” Mr. Appavu said.

He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was heading the administration which was taking care of everyone unlike the Union Government, which was keen on protecting the welfare of only 10% people belonging to ‘upper caste’ while ignoring the uplift of remaining 90% people, mostly Hindus.

“So, the Union Government’s ‘sanatana rule’ is only for the 10% people and not for all,” Mr. Appavu said.

About Mr. Ravi’s continuing diatribe on Tamil traditions and their beliefs, the Speaker said: “The Governor should have knowledge on his own through reading a lot or at least listen to the learned. He doesn’t have both.”