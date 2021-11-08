Speaker calls for judicious use of water

TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to farmers to use water for irrigation judiciously, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavoo released water from the Kodumudiyar dam for pisanam crop here on Monday.

According to the PWD engineers, about 5700 acres of land spread across Valliyoorankal, Padalayarkal and Athukal among other pockets would benefit. Similarly, the water release would also help six villages in Nanguneri block and another 10 hamlets in Radhapuram area.

Depending on the storage level and inflow to the dam, the authorities would release 100 cusecs till March 7, 2022.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Appavoo said that as per the guidelines of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, all the primary agricultural cooperative societies had been instructed to release advances to the eligible farmers without delay. Farmers who had not registered as members may do so at once with proper documents with the societies and bring it to his notice, if there were any difficulties.

The Speaker also said that the government had through a G.O, waived off gold loan obtained through the cooperative societies. Those who had taken advance by pledging less than 40 grams of gold were eligible for retrieval of the valuables free of cost.