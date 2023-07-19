Speaker Appavu releases water from Papanasam Dam for ‘kar’ paddy season

July 19, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Water from Papanasam Dam, which is usually released for ‘kar’ paddy season between June and September every year, was released on Wednesday due to belated onset of the southwest monsoon along the Western Ghats.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu released 700 cusecs of water from the dam, the second largest reservoir of southern Tamil Nadu after Manimuthar Dam, for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation, the first paddy season of every year.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Appavu said the water release, as per instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, would benefit 2,260 acres of cultivable land under North Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel, 870 acres of land under South Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel, 2,460 acres of land under Nadhiyunni Channel and 12,500 acres of land under Kannadiyan Channel.

In other words, the water being released from Wednesday would benefit 18,090 acres of land under four major irrigation channels of the Tamirabharani Irrigation System. The water to be released for 105 days i.e. till October 31, 2023 would benefit 18,090 acres of cultivable lands in Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi Taluks.

“The southwest monsoon, which would usually start in the first week of June, has started this year only in the first week of July. In other words, we’ve lost the monsoon for 30 days due to delayed start. If the Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar Dams do not get sufficient water from the catchment areas due to dry spell or poor rainfall, water will be released from the reservoir on turn basis. Hence, the farmers should use the water judiciously so that the water can be released for 105 days as planned for ensuring maximum yield,” Mr. Appavu said.

He appealed to the cultivators to follow ‘system of rice intensification’ technique to get more yield.

The Speaker also said the agriculturists could avail interest-free loans from cooperative societies for farming operations and urged them to contact the district administration in case of any delay in disbursal of crop loans.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Executive Engineer of Tamirabharani Basin Mariappan, Assistant Executive Engineer Thangarajan and Assistant Engineers Maheswaran and Jayaganesan were present.

