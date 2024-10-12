Speaker Appavu appeals to Union Minister to construct roundabout instead of underpass at Kavalkinaru junction on NH-44

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has appealed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to construct a roundabout instead of an underpass at the intersection of NH-44 near Kavalkinaru junction on Tirunelveli to Kanniyakumari four-lane road.

Mr. Appavu, in his letter to the Union Minister dated October 12, noted that based on his observation of traffic patterns and safety needs of Kavalkinaru junction, he learned that a roundabout would be appropriate rather than constructing an underpass in the area.

Listing the advantages of a roundabout in the particular junction on the NH, he said as a railway bridge approach road was located in just 300 metres from the proposed underpass location, the current traffic conditions could be effectively managed with a well-designed roundabout, with landscaping and construction of service road.

He observed that it would not only prevent accidents but would also significantly reduce the cost of the project.

Further, he suggested, “It is understood that the cost of the proposed underpass is around ₹80 crore and would take at least two years for completion. If a roundabout with service road is provided at the same location instead of underpass, the cost incurrence will be remarkably less, and the time duration required for completion of roundabout work will also be significantly less.”

Mr. Appavu observed that the suggested arrangement would ensure effective use of resources while still maintaining road safety and traffic management at the junction.

He added that by opting for alternative options such as a roundabout or junction improvement, the funds reserved for this project could be reallocated to other areas in need of critical attention.

“This fund could be more effectively utilised for construction of underpass at Therku Valliyoor junction on Tirunelveli to Kanniyakumari four lane road at NH-44, an area marked as blackspot where frequent accidents occur,” he said.

Further, he pointed out the importance of focusing on providing a solution to Therku Valliyoor junction where about 25 accidents had occurred in the past four years alone, causing four fatalities.

“The junction is a quadruple roads meeting area. The road towards western side leads to villages like Vadalivilai, Viswapuram, Rajalingapuram, Rosemiapuram, among others and the road towards eastern side leads to villages like TherkuValliyoor, Alagappapuram, Magilchipuram, etc., it was an important area,” he noted.

As both the junctions – Kavalkinaru and TherkuValliyoor - came under Mr. Appavu’s Radhapuram constituency, he requested Mr. Gadkari to analyse the observed facts and take an appropriate decision before starting the proposed project of an underpass.