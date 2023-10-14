Speak2us mental health helpline celebrates its 3rd anniversary in Madurai

October 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Madurai

“Everyone should learn to overcome the gray side of their life to maintain a sound mental health,” said R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) at the third anniversary celebration of the Speak2us mental health helpline at Madura College Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Saturday.

Speaking about the recent suicides in the State, she said that even people who were considered as role models ended their lives due to not being open with others. By sharing problems, one could calm themselves which otherwise would stay within the mind creating a mental struggle, Ms. Ramya added.

She said, “Breaking all the stigma, students and adults should learn to seek psychiatrists in time of mental chaos.”

Just like other general health check ups, psychological counselling should also be normalised and students from their school days should have counsellors in their schools to overcome the stigma, she said.

“Healthy discussion with people around us would help mitigate the pressure we have created inside us,” she added.

Senior Psychiatrist and M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation Founder C. Ramasubramanian said that while the magnitude of mental health problems in the country was high, human resources and infrastructure to address them were very less.

“Many mental health problems if identified at an earlier stage are easy to cure and prevent,” he added. With a very few mental health services in the country, people were unable to reach out for help, said Dr. Ramasubramanian.

“To address this, our Speak2us mental health helpline number has been very helpful to the needy since its inception in 2020,” he added. “By contacting 93754-93754, people with mental problems may talk to our professional volunteers and get their problems resolved,” he said.

Rajkumari Ramasubramanian, Executive Director, MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research foundation, Rajaram Subbian, Executive Director, Basic Needs India, Bengaluru, among others were present at the event.

Earlier, volunteer Vidya Subbaraman gave an outline about the helpline and Sahithya Raghu, Speak2us volunteer, proposed a vote of thanks.

