‘Speak to them’ to be launched soon

28 August 2020 22:35 IST

It is a helpline to counsel people undergoing psycho-social distress

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention day, activist and director of SPEAK Nandini Murali plans to launch ‘Speak to us,’ a helpline to address callers who phone in with psycho-social distress.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Murali, herself a survivor of suicide loss, says while the first two years of Speak went towards awareness creation and sensitisation of the impact of suicide, she felt the need to create a tool to aid more people. The helpline which will start functioning from September 10, aims to help distressed persons from varied backgrounds.

Currently, Speak has 70 volunteers from Chennai, Bengaluru and Madurai who can give assistance in Tamil, English and Hindi. The organisation is partnering with The Alternative Story, an organisation which provides counselling services to individuals and organisations for several sections of society, for technological support.

Ms. Nandini says those who suffer abuse, have anxiety and are undergoing a range of other psycho-social distresses can call the helpline. “Most volunteers have a background in psychology but we are providing training on basic counselling skills and gender and sexuality. We are trained in addressing issues across the gender spectrum and will be providing district-wise referrals for our callers,” she says.

The callers will remain anonymous but data regarding their calls will be stored for research. “With persons who have suicidal ideation, it has been observed that the earlier one interferes, the better is the outcome,” she says.

The idea of bringing forth a hotline meant that volunteers would need to de-stigmatise themselves in order to become responsible frontline workers. “Much of the discourse regarding suicide is internalised. There is a pervasive shame and it is often situated in the context of crime and morality. When one discusses suicide in the lens of morality, it becomes counterproductive to the narrative to help de-stigmatise the discussion around the topic,” she says.

She hopes to normalise discussions regarding suicide and hopes that more people who have survived loss due to suicide can provide counter narratives.